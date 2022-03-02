Ratings: Fox News Dominates Coverage of Biden’s State of the Union Address

by | March 2, 2022 @ 2:06 PM

The cable news network came out on top with 6.9 million viewers during the speech

The big four broadcast networks sparred for ratings during Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. ABC came out on top as primetime’s most-watched and highest-rated, drawing 6.3 million eyeballs for President Joe Biden’s speech.

However, ABC didn’t beat out Fox News Channel for views — which continues to be the most-watched cable news network. According to early numbers, Fox News amassed 6.9 million viewers for the State of the Union. 

Katie Campione

