Fox News Sees Slight Ratings Bump in Shows Aired During First Jan. 6 Hearing

by | June 10, 2022 @ 2:32 PM

The cable channel was the only major network to not run the congressional proceedings live

Fox News’ decision to skip live news coverage of Thursday’s unprecedented primetime congressional hearing on the Jan. 6 Capitol attacks looks to have lifted viewership for the top-rated primetime news network compared to the week prior.

From 8-10 p.m. ET Thursday, Fox News averaged 2.9 million viewers, topping CNN (2.6 million) in total viewers, according to early Nielsen media research numbers provided to TheWrap. This marks a 7% jump from last Thursday when the networked earned 2.7 million viewers in primetime. From 8-11 p.m. ET, Fox News averaged 2.8 million viewers.

Brandon Katz

