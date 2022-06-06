Fox News to Skip Primetime Coverage of Jan. 6 Committee Hearings Because of Course

Fox News will be the only major news network not to air the entire Jan. 6 Committee hearings live, and instead will provide its own coverage “as warranted” through the filter of its regular prime-time programs and hosts, the network said Monday.

TheWrap confirmed earlier Monday that the hearings will be carried live in full by ABC, NBC, and CBS. Cable networks CNN and MSNBC were also planning to air the hearings in their entirety.

Fox will be the outlier by keeping its top-rated primetime lineup intact, with hosts cutting away to the political theatrics as they see fit. That means when things are getting underway in Washington on Thursday at 8 p.m. ET, one of the investigating committee’s biggest critics will be just kicking off his intro: Tucker Carlson.

The Fox family of channels will air the hearings in full, however – on cable sister station Fox Business Network. Bret Baier will anchor that special coverage starting at 8 p.m. ET.

The congressional committee investigating the Capitol riot that interrupted certification of Joe Biden’s election victory in January 2020 has enlisted former ABC News president James Goldston to help dramatize the proceedings with things like prepared packages and never-before-seen footage, TheWrap reported earlier Monday.

Fox said the one primetime show that will be preempted is “Gutfeld!,” as legal analyst Shannon Bream is joining a two-hour reaction special that starts at 11 p.m. ET.