Former ABC News President James Goldston to Help Jan. 6 Committee Dramatize Prime-Time Hearings

Former ABC News president James Goldston is advising the House committee on its live, prime-time hearings on the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, an opportunity to capture the attention of the nation and the world, TheWrap has learned.

An individual with knowledge of the committee told TheWrap the former head of “Good Morning America” and “Nightline” has been tapped to bring his news-gathering and storytelling skills to create a dramatic nightly presentation about the attack on the Capitol, which the committee has been investigating for 11 months.

The individual said that previously unseen footage of the attack, produced packages and other tools will be leveraged to make the hearings compelling, rather than just a series of witnesses. Three broadcast networks – ABC, CBS and NBC – will carry the hearings in prime time. Fox News will also be presenting live coverage across all of its platforms.

The cable news networks including CNN, MSNBC are also expected to carry the hearings live.

The first public hearing will begin Thursday, June 9, in prime-time and is expected to be followed by hearings through the end of June. A final hearing will be held in September. It’s unclear if the broadcast networks are prepared to carry the hearings in prime time for their entire duration.

Tapping Goldston, who was president of ABC News from 2014 to 2021, is an effort to bring storytelling drama to the high stakes story of the attack on the Capitol, which aimed to subvert the certification of the election of President Joe Biden following the November plebiscite. The hearings will look to attract and inform both journalists and citizens who have closely followed the Capitol riot probe as well as viewers who may not be aware of the specifics of the 11-month investigation.

The hearings, which will be held across primetime and daytime, will feature live coverage as well as pre-produced pieces, never-before-seen images and surveillance footage from inside the U.S. Capitol, and clips of committee member depositions.

Republicans are planning a counter-programming effort with members of Congress booked to appear on Fox News, Steve Bannon’s “War Room,” and “Real America’s Voice.”

Goldston was named president of ABC News in 2014 after spending a decade producing prime-time specials and investigative reports for the network. He departed in 2021 after 17 years, saying it was “time for a change” following the election cycle. Since leaving ABC in 2021, Goldston has started his own production company with Kapital Entertainment.

Axios first reported Goldston’s involvement.

Sharon Waxman contributed to this report.