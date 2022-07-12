Jan. 6 Hearings Day 7: ‘Heated and Profane’ Fight Between Trump Factions Erupted at the White House

A “heated and profane” fight at the White House – including searing insults, threats of violence and a hot-zone that moved from meeting rooms to the presidential residence – broke out between competing factions of Donald Trump and his most notorious advisers late one night in the runup to Jan. 6, according to multiple witnesses who testified Tuesday.

The point of Tuesday’s hearing was to point the finger at Trump himself, painting him as the sole engine of the attack – not the web of advisers upon whom they say the former president is now trying to distribute blame. In any case, those advisers were clearly not getting along.

Videotaped witnesses including Pat Cipollone, former White House counsel, Sydney Powell (sipping a Diet Dr. Pepper) and Cassidy Hutchinson, who testified earlier this month. Each painted a picture of a White House meeting on Dec. 19 that quickly divided between “concede” and “fight at all costs” factions, went late into the night – then got ugly.

Before any witnesses took the stand, committee co-chairs Rep. Benny Thompson (D-Mississippi) and Sen. Liz Cheney (R-Wyoming) laid out the committee’s intended task: to show that without Trump’s iron will to disrupt and delay the certification of the vote, the riots would not have happened.

“This new strategy is to try to blame only Eastman, Scott Perry or others and not Donald Trump,” Cheney said. “This is nonsense. President Trump a 76 year old man. He is not an impressionable child.”

They pointed to Trump’s tweets summoning a “wild” crowd to Washington that day, and the decision-making that was coming out of his meetings in the runup to the day of certification.

Rep. Stephanie Murphy of Winter Park, Fla., said Trump’s continued insistence flew in the face of everything he was being told, even from deep inside his administration.

“We know beyond a shadow a doubt that the President lost in free and fair election and … insisted that it was due to fraud in the election process,” she said. “This was the big lie and millions of Americans were deceived by it. It’s corrosive to our country and damaging to our democracy.”

Murphy, a Democrat, continued: “When Justice Department officials could not find evidence of widespread election fraud, Donald Trump told them ‘to simply declare that the election was corrupt.'”

This story is developing …

Highlights From Previous Hearings:

Day 6 on June 28 included the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top White House aide, described for the committee a “furious” Donald Trump who threw dishes against the wall, ordered that rallygoers with weapons be allowed into his speech and physically tussled with his own security who refused to drive him to the Capitol building as the riot was getting underway. Read about Day 6 highlights here.

Day 5 on June 23 included testimony showing that Trump pressured on his own attorney general’s office to overturn the 2020 election – an effort one dissenting Justice Department official called a “murder-suicide pact.” The committee was expected to hear from a documentary filmmaker Alex Holder, who chronicled the final six weeks of the Donald Trump presidency, but Holder’s appearance was delayed. Read about Day 5 highlights here.

Day 4 on June 21 included Republican state officials from around the country telling the committee how Trump tried to pressure them to overturn election results, including sending supporters to officials’ homes, waving weapons and shouting insults and threats of violence. Read about Day 4 highlights here.

Day 3 kicked off June 16 with testimony focusing on the intense pressure President Trump put on Vice President Mike Pence to overturn the election. John Charles Eastman, an attorney and campaign advisor to Donald Trump and his election team, emerged as a key architect of the plan. Read about Day 3 highlights here.

Day 2 testimony on June 13 included new allegations of Trump campaign-donor fraud, former Attorney General Bill Barr saying Trump’s claims of a stolen election were “complete nonsense,” and tales of a drunken Rudy Giuliani offering election night advice, giving rise to “Team Rudy” and “Team Normal.” Read about Day 2 highlights here.

Day 1 on June 7 showed how Trump “summoned a violent mob” to pressure lawmakers to overturn the election results. The day included testimony from documentary maker Nick Quested, who filmed the Proud Boys storming the Capitol. Capitol police officer Caroline Edwards testified about how she tried to fight off violent protestors on Jan. 6. Read Day 1 highlights here.