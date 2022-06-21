Jan. 6 Hearings Day 4: Details Emerge of Trump’s Intense Pressure on Unwilling State Officials

A parade of Republican state officials from around the country told the Jan. 6 Special Committee on Tuesday how Trump tried to pressure them to overturn election results, including sending Trump supporters to officials’ homes, waving weapons and shouting insults and threats of violence.

The committee kicked off Day 4 with chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson focusing on the ongoing damage from the Capitol Riot – saying the evidence would show that death treats against Mike Pence weren’t “an isolated scheme to overturn the election” and suggesting the Trump election lie is “now corrupting our democratic institutions.”

The morning session focused on a Trump campaign effort to muster “fake electors” to send to Washington – even they knew it wasn’t legally sound. Rep. Adam Schiff, who was running the inquiry, said that pressure campaign to send “alternate electors” spanned several contested states, including Arizona.

‘No Evidence’ in Arizona

Rusty Bowers, Arizona State House Speaker and a self-described conservative Republican, told the committee that Trump adviser Rudy Giuliani told him he had evidence of hundreds of thousands of illegal votes by illegal aliens in Arizona. Bowers said he asked for evidence.

Bowers said Giuliani responded: “‘We’ve got lots of theories, we just don’t have the evidence.'”

“I don’t know if the was a gaffe,” said Bowers. “Or maybe he didn’t think through what he said. Both myself and the others in my group and my counsel, we kind of laughed about it.”

“I did not feel that the evidence warranted a hearing on election fraud, and I did not want to be used as a pawn,” Bowers continued. He said Giuliani pressured him to send “alternate electors” overturning the election and “let the courts sort it out” later – suggesting Giuliani knew it wasn’t a legal move.

“I told him, you’re asking me to do something that’s never been done in the history of the United States … without sufficient proof,” Bowers said, adding that he refused, telling Trump himself that he “would not break the law” for him.

Bowers said his office received 20,000 emails and tens of thousands of voice mails and text messages of harassment from Trump supporters.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 21: Rusty Bowers, Arizona House Speaker, testifies during the fourth hearing on the January 6th investigation in the Cannon House Office Building on June 21, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Georgia on Trump’s Mind

Tuesday’s witnesses included Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who received a call from Trump on election night asking him to “find” 11,780 votes to overturn Biden’s narrow win; and Gabriel Sterling, another Georgia elections official, who rose to prominence after he gave a press conference harshly criticizing Trump for refusing to accept the state’s election results.

“Mr. President, it looks like you likely lost the state of Georgia,” Sterling said at the time. “We’re investigating … And you have the rights to go through the course. What you don’t have the ability to do — and you need to step up and say this — is stop inspiring people to commit potential acts of violence.”

“Someone is going to get hurt. Someone is going to get shot. Someone’s going to get killed. And it’s not right. It’s not right.”

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who calls himself a conservative Republican, told the committee that Joe Biden clearly carried his state “by about 12,000 votes.”Raffensperger told the committee that these votes were verified by three counting methods, including computer scanning and hand counts by people.

He said Trump made false claims of shredding of ballots, and that the former president threatened him and his staff with criminal prosecution if they did not overturn the election. He said Trump supporters started making “sexualized threats” to his wife and broke into the home of his daughter.Raffensperger said he never considered caving in to the pressure Trump kept ratcheting up.”I had to be faithful to the Constitution,” he said.Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for the Georgia secretary of state, told the committee that Trump and Giuliani took a small piece of television video completely out of context and misrepresented the footage.Sterling said Trump and Giuliani kept repeating false statements that “secret suitcases” of ballots were opened at the central vote counting site in Georgia.”Those were proper containers properly handled by election workers,” Sterling said.

“They saw the same footage that we did, but they chose to mislead state legislators and the public about this,” Sterling told the committee.The committee then played a recording of Trump’s own former Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue saying the secret suitcase claims “were false,” and that the video showed only proper vote handling and an “official ballot container.”The committee played video of Sterling pleading with Trump to stop the lies and ensuing violent threats in a speech at the Georgia capital on Dec. 1 of 2020.”Stop inspiring people to commit acts of violence… it’s not right,” Sterling said.Sterling told the committee today that Trump made no statements to discourage the threats and harassment after his request.

This story is developing …

