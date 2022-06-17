YouTube Deletes Video Posted by Jan. 6 Committee Because It Featured Trump ‘Disinformation’

YouTube is not kidding around: Even when it’s the Jan. 6 Committee doing the uploading, videos of Donald Trump lying about election fraud are not allowed.

The video hosting giant nixed a clip the committee posted this week because it showed the former President repeating baseless election-fraud claims on the Fox Business Channel, the New York Times reported Friday.

The excerpt included recorded testimony from former Attorney General Bill Barr, but it was Trump saying “We had glitches where they moved thousands of votes from my account to Biden’s account” – and suggestions that federal law enforcement agencies were behind it – that drew the YouTube flag.

The Times said the video was originally covered over with a black box stating the clip violated YouTube’s service terms, and has since been set to “Private.”

For its part, YouTube stood by its none-shall-pass stance on election disinformation, no matter who’s posting.

“Our election integrity policy prohibits content advancing false claims that widespread fraud, errors or glitches changed the outcome of the 2020 U.S. presidential election, if it does not provide sufficient context,” YouTube spokeswoman Ivy Choi said in a statement to the Times. “We enforce our policies equally for everyone, and have removed the video uploaded by the Jan. 6 committee channel.”

No exceptions means no exceptions.