The popular series was both the highest-rated and most-watched broadcast title in primetime

Unsurprisingly, “AGT’s” massive totals helped prop NBC up as the highest-rated and most-watched broadcast network on the night. But that doesn’t mean that rival Big Four networks just packed up without a fight.

Bust out those golden buzzers because NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” scored both the highest ratings and the biggest overall audience among all broadcast networks in primetime Tuesday night. The long-running competition series earned an impressive 0.8 rating in the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic while also attracting 6.4 million total viewers.

CBS and ABC continue to trade blows in the ratings battle ahead of the highly anticipated Fall broadcast season. Reruns have never been so exciting!

Here’s how primetime shook out among the major networks Tuesday:

NBC was first in ratings with a 0.6 average key demo rating and 5 million total average viewers, according to official live plus same day Nielsen data. From 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., “AGT” led the way with a hefty 0.8 demo rating and 6.4 million total viewers. It was followed by fellow reality competition series “Snake in the Grass,” which drew a 0.3 demo rating and 2 million total viewers.

CBS came next with a 0.3 average demo rating and 3.2 million total average viewers. Relying on its reliable block of “FBI” programming, the network saw 8’s “FBI” earn a 0.3 rating and 3.5 million total viewers, following by 9’s “FBI: International” (0.3, 2.9 million) and 10’s “FBI: Most Wanted” (0.3, 3.1 million). The Eye is surely eagerly awaiting the return of new episodes to further juice those numbers.

ABC was third in ratings with a 0.3 average demo rating but 2.4 million total average viewers across primetime. “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” kicked the night off at 8 with a 0.4 rating and 3 million total viewers. Next up was “Generation Gap,” which notched a 0.3 rating and 2 million total viewers. Finally, “Celebrity Family Feud” closed out the night with a 0.3 rating and 2.2 million total viewers.

Fox was fourth in the ratings with a 0.2 average score in the advertiser-friendly demo and 823,000 total average viewers. “Crime Scene Kitchen” scared up a 0.2 rating among 18-49 viewers while drawing 955,000 total viewers. At 9, “Fantasy Island” dipped to 0.1 and 688,000 viewers.

In fifth place was The CW, with an average demo score of 0.1 and 312,000 total average viewers. At 8, a “Superman & Lois” rerun flew to a 0.1 rating and 343,000 total viewers. “Tom Swift” followed at 9 with a 0.1 demo score and 282,000 total viewers.

Neither Fox nor The CW air primetime programming at 10 p.m.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision finished first with a 0.4 average demo rating and 992,000 total average viewers. “Liga MX” ran for two hours to start primetime with a 0.3 demo rating and 877,000 total viewers. “Partido Amistoso” then collected a 0.6 demo rating and 1.3 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in rating with a 0.3 average demo rating, but a bigger audience with 1.1 million total average viewers. “Casa De Famosos” garnered a 0.4 key demo score and 1.3 million total viewers. It was followed by “Amor Valiente” (0.2, 1.0 million) and “Infiel: Historia de un Engaño” (0.3, 1.0 million).