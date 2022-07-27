NBC America's Got Talent Ratings

NBC's "America's Got Talent" continues to soar in the ratings. (Trae Patton/NBC)

‘America’s Got Talent’ Wins Tuesday Primetime Ratings, Boosting NBC to Most-Watched Network

by | July 27, 2022 @ 2:49 PM

The popular series was both the highest-rated and most-watched broadcast title in primetime

Bust out those golden buzzers because NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” scored both the highest ratings and the biggest overall audience among all broadcast networks in primetime Tuesday night. The long-running competition series earned an impressive 0.8 rating in the advertiser-friendly 18-49 demographic while also attracting 6.4 million total viewers.

Unsurprisingly, “AGT’s” massive totals helped prop NBC up as the highest-rated and most-watched broadcast network on the night. But that doesn’t mean that rival Big Four networks just packed up without a fight.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

