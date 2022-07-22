Steve Bannon, former advisor to President Donald Trump, displayed on a screen during a hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6th Attack on the US Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Thursday, July 21, 2022. (Al Drago/Bloomberg)

ABC Is Most-Viewed Broadcast Network for Thursday’s Primetime Jan. 6 Committee Hearing

by | July 22, 2022 @ 2:18 PM

NBC and CBS also aired the hearings to sizable audiences — but not as big as the first hearing in June

While MSNBC came out on top overall with 4.7 million total viewers for the primetime airing of the eighth U.S. House special committee hearing on the Jan. 6 insurrection on Thursday, ABC was the most-viewed among the broadcast networks with an audience of 4 million. It tied with NBC for a 0.4 rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic. 

NBC and CBS were comparable in terms of total viewers, each securing about 3 million. CBS managed a 0.3 in the demo. 

Katie Campione

