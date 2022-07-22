Steve Bannon Found Guilty of Contempt for Defying Jan. 6 Committee

Steve Bannon has been found guilty of contempt for defying a congressional subpoena, the Associated Press reported Friday.

The “War Room” host and longtime Trump ally refused to appear before the Special Committee. He was convicted in a four-day trial.

The 68-year-old Bannon was convicted by a 12-person jury after a four-day trial in federal court in Washington. The two counts against him include refusing to appear for a deposition, and refusing to provide documents.

Bannon will be sentenced Oct. 21 and faces up to two years in federal prison. Each count carries a minimum 30-day sentence.

The Special Committee sought Bannon’s testimony, which he argued was protected by executive privilege. But Bannon was already fired by Trump – and thereby a private citizen – when he consulted with the President in the runup to the 2021 Capitol riot.

Bannon could possibly have avoided the trouble by showing up and pleading the Fifth; instead, he defied the committee openly and refused to defend himself when he was told he couldn’t subpoena witnesses he wanted, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

This story is developing …