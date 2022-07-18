‘WWE: Smackdown’ Wins Primetime Friday Ratings Battle

by | July 18, 2022 @ 2:46 PM

But the Fox broadcast couldn’t beat ABC’s reruns in terms of total viewers

“WWE: Smackdown” once again battled its way to the top of Friday night’s primetime ratings. The Fox broadcast delivered the night’s best rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic with a 0.5 and 2.1 million total viewers overall.

But the live sporting event couldn’t beat ABC in terms of total viewers. Reruns of “Shark Tank” and “20/20” scored the most eyeballs across primetime, averaging about 2.7 million (and a 0.3 in the demo). 

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Amazon Prime Video Redesign

Your First Look at Amazon Prime Video’s First Major Redesign in 9 Years (Video)
From Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele at the Box Office: What ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us’ Say About ‘Nope’
Netflix The Gray Man

What Netflix’s $200 Million Bet on ‘The Gray Man’ Says About the Streamer’s Film Franchise Future
Quinta Brunson in "Abbott Elementary"

‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator Quinta Brunson and ABC Hit With Copyright Lawsuit
The Office Lego set

‘The Office’ Gets a $120 Lego Set Featuring ‘World’s Best Boss’ Mug and Jim’s Teapot (Video)
CBS Big Brother TV Ratings

‘Big Brother’ Is the Head of American Households With Thursday Primetime Ratings Win

Surprise Netflix-Microsoft Ad Partnership May Be the First Step in a Larger Strategy | Analysis

Hollywood Is Leveling Up With Quality Video-Game TV Adaptations, and Fans Are Noticing | PRO Insight
"Big Brother" (CBS)

‘Big Brother’ Season 24: A Surprise Early Elimination Throws Wrench in the Competition

‘Big Brother’ Wins the Primetime Wednesday Ratings Duel

Tommy Mottola, Lex Borrero Say Education Is Still a Large Part of Bringing Latin Culture Mainstream