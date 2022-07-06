‘Evil’ Scores Season 4 Renewal at Paramount+

“Evil” will return to haunt Paramount+ viewers for a fourth season, the streamer said Wednesday. The news arrives just weeks after the supernatural mystery series from creators Robert and Michelle King (“The Good Wife,” “The Good Fight”) debuted its third season.

“’Evil’ continues to expand its fanbase of both critics and viewers alike — Season 3 has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it is a consistent top five most-watched original series and acquisition driver for the service,” said Nicole Clemens, presiden of Paramount+ Original Scripted Series. “We couldn’t be more excited to be terrified by what Robert and Michelle create for Season 4 with our outstanding cast bringing it to life.”

Four episodes of Season 3 are available to stream after the show’s June 12 return, which picked up moments after the Season 2 finale.

“Evil” aired its first season on CBS before parent company Paramount Global rerouted the series to Paramount+. The show is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion.

The series stars Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp. New episodes air on Paramount+ every Sunday.

“Evil” is produced by CBS Studios in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O’Bannon and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.