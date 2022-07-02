This July on Paramount+ will play host to a new season of “Blood & Treasure,” “SkyMed” and a few from the vault.

After the upcoming soccer documentary “The Only” premieres on July 12, Paramount+ original dark comedy “Honor Society” arrives on July 29, starring “Mare of Easttown’s” Angourie Rice and “Stranger Things'” actor Gaten Matarazzo.

As for original series, a couple of shows will premiere this July, including “Blood & Treasure,” which was formerly on CBS and has moved exclusively to Paramount+ for its second season, which will premiere July 17.

Here’s What’s New

July 1:

“A Very Brady Sequel”

“Betrayed”

“Beverly Hills Cop”

“Beverly Hills Cop II”

“Beverly Hills Cop III”

“Bluejay”

“Body of Evidence”

“Carrie”

“Charlotte’s Web”

“Clue”

“Clueless”

“Coffy”

“Gandhi”

“Ghost”

“Gladiator”

“Internal Affairs”

“Into the Wild”

“King Kong”

“Lincoln”

“Mandela”

“Midnight In Paris”

“Mississippi Burning”

“Mystic Pizza”

“Orphan”

“Pet Sematary”

“Seabiscuit”

“Slash”

“So I Married An Axe Murderer”

“Star Trek”

“The Back-up Plan”

“The Boy in the Striped Pajamas”

“The Last Samurai”

“The Mask of Zorro”

“The Talented Mr. Ripley”

“Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen”

“When Icarus Fell”

July 5:

“Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life”

July 6:

“Big Brother” (Season 24)

“The Challenge: USA” (Season 1)

July 10:

“SkyMed”

July 12:

“The Only”

July 13:

“Freakish” (Season 1)

“South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2”

July 14:

“Beavis and Butt-Head” (Seasons 5 and 7)

July 17:

“Blood & Treasure”

July 19:

“The Day The Music Died: American Pie”

July 20:

“100 Days to Fall In Love” (Season 1)

“Behind the Music” (Season 1)

“Guidance” (Seasons 1 – 3)

“It’s Pony” (Season 1)

“Love Daily” (Season 1)

“Peppa Pig” (Season 8)

July 22:

“Secret Celebrity Renovation” (Season 2)

July 26:

“Never Seen Again Season 2”

July 27:

“Betch” (Seasons 1 – 4)

“My Dead Ex” (Season 1)

“The Loud House” (Season 5)

July 29:

“Honor Society”

July 31:

“The Town that Dreaded Sundown”