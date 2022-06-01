Paramount+ has set a release date for its upcoming YA film “Honor Society.”

The coming-of-age story will debut on the service toward the end of July. Starring Gaten Matarazzo and Angourie Rice, “Honor Society” explores the costs and rewards of being a tenaciously ambitious young woman in the modern world.

The film also stars Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Armani Jackson, Amy Keum and Ben Jackson Walker.

Rice plays Honor, an ambitious high school senior whose sole focus is getting into Harvard, assuming she can first score the coveted recommendation from her guidance counselor, Mr. Calvin (Mintz-Plasse).

Willing to do whatever it takes, Honor concocts a Machiavellian plan to take down her top three student competitors, until things take a turn when she unexpectedly falls for her biggest competition, Michael (Matarazzo).

“We are thrilled to build on our recent success with compelling YA content and partner with Awesomeness Films to bring ‘Honor Society’s’ bold story of ambition and empowerment to Paramount+ this summer,” said Tanya Giles, chief programming officer, Paramount Streaming.

“Honor Society” is directed by Oran Zegman and written by David A. Goodman. The film is produced by Michael Lewen and executive produced by Syrinthia Studer, Ron French and Don Dunn. Development of the film at Awesomeness is overseen by Fred D. Lee.

“Honor Society” will stream on Paramount+ beginning July 29.