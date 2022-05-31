Paramount Jackass Forever The Lost City Sonic 2 Top Gun Maverick

Paramount

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Cements Paramount’s White-Hot Box Office Winning Streak

by | May 31, 2022 @ 2:39 PM

After a rough pandemic, the studio has turned five very different films with different budget levels into hits
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is PRO-INSIGHT_banner_JF-1.png

After a very rough road through the pandemic filled with leadership changes and offloading of films to streaming services, Paramount has turned the first half of 2022 into its most successful run at the box office in years, culminating in the record-breaking opening of “Top Gun: Maverick.”

A lot of ink has and will continue to be used on the Memorial Day record $156 million opening for Tom Cruise’s “Top Gun” sequel, a result which is also second only to “Iron Man 2” for the largest opening in Paramount’s history. But that’s just the latest in a five-month period during which the studio steered four other films to box office success: “Scream,” “Jackass Forever,” “The Lost City” and “Sonic the Hedgehog 2”

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

top-gun-maverick-tom-cruise-jennifer-connelly

How Gen X Made ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Into a Box Office Record Breaker

The 15 Best Legacy Sequels, From ‘Creed’ to ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ (Photos)
paramount top-gun-maverick-tom-cruise

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sets Memorial Day Box Office Record With $156 Million Opening
Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney

How Will NBC’s ‘Saturday Night Live’ Fare After Big-Name Star Departures? | Charts
top gun: maverick

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Sends Tom Cruise’s Box Office Records Soaring With $124 Million 3-Day Opening
Sonic the Hedgehog 2

How to Watch ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2': Is It Streaming or in Theaters?
top-gun-maverick-tom-cruise-jennifer-connelly

How to Watch ‘Top Gun: Maverick’: Is the Tom Cruise Sequel Streaming?

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Cast and Character Guide (Photos)

Bond CEO Explains What Goes Into Creating the ‘Fertile Ground’ for a Viral Marketing Campaign

Demand for ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’ Is Destined to Beat ‘Stranger Things’ | Charts
top-gun

What You Should Remember From ‘Top Gun’ Before Seeing ‘Top Gun: Maverick’