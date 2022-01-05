paramount box office 2021

Inside Paramount’s Quiet Place at the Box Office, Sidelined in Hopes of a 2022 Rebound

by | January 5, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

2021 Box Office Report Card: Aside from ”A Quiet Place — Part II,“ Paramount chose not to release any major films as theaters reopened

In a year where Hollywood was figuring out the best way to release blockbusters in the middle of a pandemic, Paramount chose mostly to wait and see if things will calm down in 2022.

Since theaters reopened last spring, Paramount has only released four films in theaters — earning a domestic gross of $278 million, according to data from The Numbers. That ranks sixth among all studios, below the other four major distributors and the $325 million grossed by MGM/United Artists — thanks to the James Bond blockbuster “No Time to Die.” (This article will be updated with numbers from Comscore once end-of-year data is published.)

Of that domestic total, 57% came from Paramount’s one major tentpole release, “A Quiet Place — Part II,” which opened on Memorial Day and grossed $160 million in North America. Despite lingering capacity restrictions for theaters in late May, the sequel nearly matched the $188 million total of the John Krasinski’s original “A Quiet Place” in 2018, showing how moviegoers still value watching horror films with others in a theater.

How Universal Mined Sequels and Flexibility on Streaming to Survive at 2021 Box Office

But amid the ups and downs of COVID infection rates and with other studios jostling for the best release date slots in the fall, Paramount decided to move its biggest 2021 tentpole, “Top Gun: Maverick,” to Memorial Day 2022. Other films moved as well, like the MTV revival “Jackass Forever” from October 2021 to February 2022.

