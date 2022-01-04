universal box office 2021

How Universal Mined Sequels and Flexibility on Streaming to Survive at 2021 Box Office

by | January 4, 2022 @ 1:45 PM

2021 Box Office Report Card: Universal scored hits with theatrical exclusives like ”F9“ while experimenting with streaming with ”Halloween Kills“ and ”Boss Baby 2“

After breaking the traditional 90-day theatrical window in 2020 at the onset of the pandemic, Universal powered a series of high-profile sequels to box office success in 2021 that benefited from its new agreement with AMC Theatres and Cinemark.

Some of those sequels, like last August’s “F9,” were theatrical exclusives, while October’s “Halloween Kills” opened day-and-date in cinemas and on NBCUniversal’s upstart streaming service, Peacock. But both films ended up leading the studio’s 2021 domestic ticket sales which finished at $657 million, with $624 million coming from 10 new releases, according to data from box office site The Numbers. (This story will be updated with totals from Comscore when end-of-year data is published.)

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

The Cleaning Lady - Fox

Ratings: Fox’s ‘The Cleaning Lady’ Cleans Up With Series Premiere

Ratings: Gordon Ramsay’s ‘Next Level Chef’ Has Next-Level Premiere With NFL Lead-in
warner bros. 2021 box office

How Warner Bros.’ HBO Max Experiment Led to Mixed Box Office Results
hollywood predictions 2022

5 Predictions for Hollywood in 2022: Roku Will Buy a Studio and More
media stories 2021

7 Biggest Media Stories That Shaped 2021, From TikTok’s Explosion to Ozy Media’s Collapse

4 Factors – Beyond Scale – When Scouting Media M&A Targets | PRO Insight
kennedy center honors

‘Kennedy Center Honors’ Hits New Low With 4.1 Million Viewers
connected tv google amazon

New Duopoly Threat: Google and Amazon Could Control 80% of All Connected TVs in a Decade | PRO Insight
The Bachelorette

Ratings: Rare Tuesday NFL Games Blindside ‘The Bachelorette’ Finale
Lester Holt in Mayfield, KY following deadly tornadoes in Dec. 2021 (#1)

How ‘NBC Nightly News’ Has Gained Ground on ‘ABC World News Tonight’ in 2021 (Chart)
The Matrix Resurrections

Can ‘Matrix Resurrections’ (or Any Movie) Compete With ‘Spider-Man’ at Christmas Box Office?