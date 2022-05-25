paramount top-gun-maverick-tom-cruise

Paramount Pictures

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Could Become Paramount’s Biggest Hit in a Decade

by | May 25, 2022 @ 4:08 PM

Expectations are sky-high for Tom Cruise’s critically acclaimed sequel

It was a year ago that Paramount jolted the early stages of the COVID box office rebuilding process with “A Quiet Place — Part II.” This Memorial Day weekend, it is set to do it again with Skydance’s “Top Gun: Maverick,” a film that could become the studio’s biggest box office hit since the heyday of the “Transformers” franchise a decade ago.

As that Hasbro series saw its numbers decline in the latter half of the 2010s, Paramount became more reliant on Tom Cruise and his “Mission: Impossible” films to deliver the big bucks while the studio developed new franchises like “A Quiet Place” and “Sonic the Hedgehog.” Since 2015, the only Paramount release to top both $200 million domestic and $500 million worldwide was “Mission: Impossible — Fallout” in 2018, also giving Cruise his highest opening weekend with $61 million.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

