Top Gun

Paramount

‘Top Gun’ Is Still Tom Cruise’s Biggest Box Office Success – 36 Years Later

by | May 25, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

With $176 million grossed in 1986, the actor’s first flight as Maverick still stands as his highest grossing film when adjusted for inflation

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is PRO-INSIGHT_banner_JF-1.png

It’s rather fitting that the blockbuster that could be Paramount’s biggest box office hit in over a decade is a sequel to “Top Gun,” the film that cemented Tom Cruise’s status as a global movie star and to this day stands as the biggest box office hit of his decades-long career, when adjusted for inflation.

When “Top Gun” came out in 1986, Cruise had already had his breakthrough hit with “Risky Business” three years prior. But at a time long before today’s front-loaded box office norm, Cruise wasn’t yet the sort of star who prompted millions to turn out on opening weekend. So on the weekend before Memorial Day in 1986, “Top Gun” opened to $8.1 million from 1,028 theaters, the equivalent of $21.6 million in today’s money.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

NBA Playoffs’ East Finals Overshadow a Night of Scripted Finales in Demo Ratings
Monica Barbaro Top Gun Maverick

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Monica Barbaro on the Rigors of Filming in Planes: ‘Tom Created the Perfect Training Program’
downton-abbey-movie-image-2

Why a $16 Million Opening for ‘Downton Abbey 2’ Is a Relief for Theaters

How Demand for CW Series Stacks Up, Both Canceled and Renewed Shows | Charts
mission-impossible-7-dead-reckoning-tom-cruise

First ‘Mission: Impossible 7’ Trailer Sees Tom Cruise Riding a Motorcycle Off a Cliff (Video)

Clubhouse Has Peaked: Android Signups Plummet 86% Since Last Year | Chart

Why Animation Is Still Any Streamer’s Game to Win | Charts
012022-Media-Merger-Artwork

This Year’s Tech Deals Near $300 Billion, Boosted by Microsoft and Twitter Buys | Charts

From Connected TVs to Netflix: The Biggest Trends From NewFronts | PRO Insight

Ratings: ‘Survivor’ Reigns Victorious in Wednesday’s Demo

Fandom CEO to Streamers: Find Your Franchise and Extend the Experience Beyond the Screen