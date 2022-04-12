Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Paramount

How Paramount’s Big Bet on ‘Sonic’ Is Paying Off With Dual Movie and Streaming Plans

by | April 12, 2022 @ 6:30 AM

With a third film and a spinoff series already greenlit, Paramount is proving that theatrical and streaming goals don’t have to be at odds

Before “Sonic the Hedgehog 2” was even released, Paramount announced to investors that it was betting big on the Blue Blur by greenlighting a third “Sonic” movie and a Paramount+ spinoff series. This weekend’s launch at the box office shows that bet is paying off.

The sequel to Paramount’s 2020 Sega adaptation earned a domestic opening weekend of $71 million, a start matching that of the Marvel Studios film “Eternals” last November, while adding $70 million from two weekends of overseas release for a $141 million global start. With that result, “Sonic 2” passes its predecessor for the largest opening ever for a video game adaptation and also passes the $67.9 million opening of the 2003 comedy “Bruce Almighty” to become the biggest opening for Jim Carrey, who plays the evil Dr. Eggman in the sequel.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

