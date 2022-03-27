2022_OscarPredictions_split_2 Oscars

Clockwise from top left: "The Power of the Dog" (Netflix), "West Side Story" (20th Century), "CODA" (Apple), "King Richard" (Warner Bros.)

Oscar Box Office Bust: Best Picture Contenders Grossed a Total of $10 Million Since Nominations

by | March 27, 2022 @ 2:19 PM

Between streaming availability and lack of mainstream interest in most titles, the 2022 Oscars brought nearly nothing in terms of theatrical revenue

After Academy Awards nominations were announced last month, all signs pointed to the usual box office bump from moviegoers heading back to theaters to check out the Best Picture nominees, especially since audiences had been largely absent this year. But on Oscar Sunday, that omen turned out to be accurate.

According to data from Comscore, the seven Best Picture contenders that got a full theatrical release have grossed a combined total of $10.1 million in the seven weeks since the nomination list was released on Feb. 8. That’s roughly the same amount as the $10.2 million that 2020 Best Picture winner “Parasite” alone earned in just four weeks between nomination day and Oscar Sunday, a total that was followed by a $6.6 million boost the weekend after its historic victory.

Become a member to read more.

Jeremy Fuster

Box Office Reporter • jeremy.fuster@thewrap.com • Twitter: @jeremyfuster

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Oscar statuettes

Oscars 2022: Complete Winners List (Updating Live)

Oscars 2022 Red Carpet Highlights: See the Stars Arrive for the 94th Academy Awards (Photos)

Here’s a Full List of Oscar Presenters for the 94th Academy Awards
samuel-l-jackson-latonya-richardson

How to Watch the Oscars Red Carpet: Timing and Streaming Details
everything-everywhere-all-at-once-michelle-yeoh

‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Scores Best Per Theater Average Since ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’
JIm Acosta Sean Penn

Sean Penn Vows to Melt His Oscar If Academy Doesn’t Invite Zelenskyy
Lin-Manuel Miranda wife Vanessa

Lin-Manuel Miranda to Skip Oscars After Wife Tests Positive for COVID-19
Cannes Winners Oscars

17 Cannes Palme d’Or Winners That Went on to Take Oscar Gold (Photos)
box office The Lost City Sandra Bullock Channing Tatum

‘The Lost City’ Is Paramount’s Third Box Office No. 1 in 2022
samuel-l-jackson-latonya-richardson

Oscars Weekend Begins as Samuel L. Jackson, Ruth E. Carter and More Flock to Governors Awards (Photos)

Sweet 16 Delivers CBS More Ratings Gold From NCAA Tournament