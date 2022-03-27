The Oscars are here, which means two things: some of the best films and craftspeople from 2021 will be awarded, and everyone will be looking fabulous.

An annual tradition is the Oscars red carpet, which starts early and covers the arrivals of various nominated stars and other celebrities who are on hand to present at the Academy Awards. This year is no different, and with a lineup that includes Will Smith, Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch, Penelope Cruz, Ariana DeBose, Steven Spielberg, Kirsten Dunst, Tiffany Haddish, Zoe Kravitz, Lady Gaga, Elliot Page, Tracee Ellis Ross and many more – well, it’s shaping up to be a robust red carpet event.

But how do you watch the red carpet? Will it be streaming? What time does it start? All the details you need to know below.

What Time Does the Red Carpet Start?

Your choices to watch the Oscars red carpet are twofold. “E! Live From the Red Carpet” starts at 5pm ET/2pm PT and is hosted by Laverne Cox, while the official “Oscars Red Carpet Show” starts at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT and is hosted by actor Vanessa Hudgens, actor Terrence J and fashion designer Brandon Maxwell.

Is the Red Carpet Streaming?

E! is hosting a portion of its red carpet coverage on streaming. You can watch “Live From E! Stream: The Oscars” starting at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT on the E! Twitter, website and E! News app, hosted by Erin Lim Rhodes.

The official “Oscars Red Carpet Show” will not be streaming online for free and will be airing exclusively on ABC at 6:30pm ET/3:30pm PT. Or, if you subscribe to YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV or Fubo TV you can watch the red carpet from there.