"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" tops most in-demand new shows list after its second episode. (Paramount+)

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Beams Up to Top of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart

by | May 18, 2022 @ 10:45 AM

The Paramount+ series ends the seven-week run at No. 1 for HBO Max’s ”Our Flag Means Death“

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Paramount+’s “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” garnered a 92% increase in demand for the week ending Friday, and became the top new series in the U.S. with 35.1 times the average series demand, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

