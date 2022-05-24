There’s just three days left until the launch of “Stranger Things 4,” and Caleb McLaughlin thinks you should probably buckle up for what’s in store.

“As a fan, I’d be confused about where it’s gonna go,” McLaughlin told TheWrap of the upcoming season. “It’s very unpredictable. There’s so many levels and elements to this season that you’re like, ‘Okay, that’s pretty crazy.’ But then something else crazy happens.”

He warned: “You never know when it’s going to stop.”

Based on the trailers for Season 4, it’s clear that this season is embracing the horror genre — blood, gore and all. It appears the cast has done their homework too, having named “Poltergeist,” “Nightmare on Elm Street,” and “Halloween” among their favorite of the 1980s horror compendium.

“Stranger Things 4” is also far longer than any previous season. Not only are there nine episodes, but two of them (Episodes 7 and 9) are feature-length. So, it seems safe to say there’s a lot in store.

It’ll be a few more weeks until we get to see how the season concludes. Episodes 8 and 9 will be released on July 1. Gaten Matarazzo told TheWrap he remembers reading the finale and “just being floored.”

“I was just stunned. I was excited, obviously,” he said. “All of it made me wonder if [the Duffers] had been planning all of this from day one when they just came up with the concept of what ‘Stranger Things’ might have been. Or if it’s something that they’re just coming up with off the top of their heads. Cause either way, it’s just genius.”

“Stranger Things 4” marks the penultimate season for the series, which is set to end with Season 5. While they couldn’t exactly reveal their characters’ Season 4 fates, McLaughlin, Matarazzo, and their co-stars Sadie Sink and Priah Ferguson all shared similar hopes for their futures.

“I think this season we get to see Max open up a little bit,” Sink said. “I think she really starts to see how important that is, when you do allow yourself to open up to the people closest in your life. So I just kind of wonder what that might look like in the future for her. Like a more open, sensitive version of Max. Will she soften up a little bit, maybe?”

More than anything, Matarazzo said he hopes for a good sense of closure for not just Dustin, but all the characters (which is something we can probably all agree on).

“I think getting to wrap up your character quite nicely, to complete a good arc, especially when there’s a lot of time and work put into developing that arc over the course of however long we’ve been doing this show,” he said.

“Stranger Things 4” Volume 1 drops on Netflix May 27. Volume 2 will arrive on July 1.