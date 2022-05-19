“Stranger Things 4” is, at long last, nearly upon us.

But to make the wait a little less painful, we’ve talked to Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp about their favorite ‘80s horror movies – and what they want from season five, which the Duffer Brothers and Netflix have announced will be the final year for the show. (You can watch above.)

When we asked what they want for their characters for this final season, Brown was a bit hesitant. “I am scared to vocalize anything that I want, because it always turns into ‘Millie Bobby Brown’ demands this storyline,” Brown joked. “I’m just going to say I trust the Duffer Brothers and their creative process.”

After she asked if Schnapp wanted Will to die, Brown then opened up: “We’re all afraid of one of us dying.” Schnapp then chimed in: “One of us will die. Or more. The cast is so big.”

Brown said that at the premiere the night before they couldn’t even get the entire cast into a single photo. “You need to start killing people off,” Brown said. Schnapp and Brown just joked about having a “massacre” scene. “The Duffer Brothers are sensitive sallies who don’t want to kill anybody off,” Brown said. “We need to have the mindset of ‘Game of Thrones.’ Kill me off! They tried killing David off and they brought him back!”

This new season sees the action divided into three main chunks – in California, Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Will (Noah Schnapp) adjust to life away from Hawkins (and the rest of the gang); in Hawkins, new strangeness is afoot as a supernatural villain named Vecna starts murdering townspeople; and in Russia, Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Murray (Brett Gelman) launch a desperate attempt to free Hopper (David Harbour) from an impenetrable prison.

The first chunk of “Stranger Things 4” premieres on May 27; the second batch arrives on July 1.