Ahead of Friday’s debut of “Stranger Things” Season 4 Volume 1, Netflix has unveiled one last trailer for the long-awaited new season. And fans of the Upside Down will be pleased.

“Don’t try to be heroes. There is no shame in running,” voiceover begins as the trailer shows visuals of the series’ main characters doing the exact opposite of that. Hopper is in a Russian prison fighting for his life, while the kids (who are, frankly, far from kids anymore) are seen in various displays of preparing for battle — including inside the Upside Down.

Indeed, the most striking shot of the trailer transitions from one set of characters riding bikes in Hawkins to another set of characters riding bikes in the Upside Down, promising a substantial trip to the otherworldly dimension that has been the source of so many headaches for the show’s main characters.

“Stranger Things 4” takes place six months after the end of Season 3, with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Will (Noah Schnapp), Joyce (Winona Ryder) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) now living in California while the rest of the group is back in Hawkins preparing for Spring Break.

We know that Season 4 introduces a new Big Bad of sorts in the shape of “Vecna,” and while we only get glimpses of him in this final trailer, they’re certainly drilling down this season’s theme of embracing the horror genre — especially “A Nightmare on Elm Street.”

Watch the final “Stranger Things 4” trailer above. Volume 1 — which consists of seven episodes — premieres on May 27, while Volume 2 — which comprises the final (extra long) two episodes — premieres July 1.