We’re one week away from the release of “Stranger Things” Season 4 on Netflix, but to tide fans over the streaming service has released the first eight minutes of the season online to watch right now.

The sequence begins ominously, with a paper boy riding his route through an autumn-looking Hawkins. We then learn we’re witnessing events that are happening on Sept. 8, 1979 and we’re following… Dr. Brenner! Yes indeed, Matthew Modine’s villainous scientist from Season 1 is back, kinda, as we watch him get ready for work.

And what’s happening at the laboratory? Well, tests are being administered on various subjects, including Eleven — who is seen here as a digitally de-aged Millie Bobby Brown to show her character as a youngster.

We won’t spoil what happens next, but suffice it to say this opening sequence serves as a mission statement of sorts for Season 4. If Season 3 was the show’s “summer blockbuster” season, “Stranger Things 4” is fully embracing the horror genre — blood and all.

Watch the “Stranger Things” Season 4 opening scene in the video above.