Paramount has landed the rights to remake the Korean action and crime film “The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil” that Sylvester Stallone’s Balboa Productions is producing as an English-language version.

Don Lee, a.k.a. Ma Dong-seok, who starred in the original 2019 film, will reprise his role in the English-language remake as a mob boss who teams up with a cop in order to track a serial killer.

Lee is also producing the remake alongside Sylvester Stallone’s Balboa Productions, Billy Acumen of B.A. Entertainment, and Chris Lee. The film is in the early stages of development.

The remake of “The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil” was first unveiled with Stallone producing way back in 2019, shortly after the film made its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival out of competition. Won-Tae Lee directed and wrote the original film.

While the film got a modest release in the U.S. from Well Go USA, the movie was a box office hit in South Korea, grossing $24.8 million and hitting No. 1 in its opening weekend.

Lee is represented by B&C Content, The Gersh Agency and attorney Stuart Rosenthal of GGSSC.

Deadline first reported the news.