 ‘The Winchesters,’ ‘Walker Independence’ Get October Premiere Dates at The CW

The CW’s new shows – “The Winchesters” and “Walker Independence” – will debut in October.

On Monday, the network announced its 2022 Fall premiere dates, including those for the newly-picked up shows (“Gotham Knights” is coming early next year).

“Walker Independence,” the “Walker” prequel, will debut Thursday, Oct. 6. “The Winchesters,” the “Supernatural” prequel, premieres Tuesday, Oct. 11.

While most of the premiere dates take place in October, The CW confirmed “DC’s Stargirl,” which is entering its third season, will bow Wednesday, August 31.

Here’s the list of Fall premiere dates:

Wednesday, August 31

8 p.m. ET/PT: “DC’s Stargirl”

Sunday, Oct. 2

8 p.m. ET/PT: “Family Law”

9 p.m. ET/PT: “Coroner”

Wednesday, Oct. 5

9 p.m. ET/PT: “Kung Fu”

Thursday, Oct. 6

8 p.m. ET/PT: “Walker”

8 p.m. ET/PT: “Walker Independence”

Monday, Oct. 10

8 p.m. ET/PT: “All American”

9 p.m. ET/PT: “All American: Homecoming”

Tuesday, Oct. 11

8 p.m. ET/PT: “The Winchesters”

9 p.m. ET/PT: “Professionals”