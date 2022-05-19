The CW Fall Schedule: ‘Supernatural’ Prequel ‘The Winchesters’ Joins Tuesdays, ‘Walker’ Franchise Takes Wednesdays

The CW’s fall schedule has arrived and the network is pairing its anticipated “Supernatural” prequel “The Winchesters” with another new series — “Professionals.”

“As The CW looks towards the future, we are evolving and adapting to become more than just a network. We are a brand that drives our passionate and dedicated audiences to engage directly with our programming across all platforms, both linear and digital,” Mark Pedowitz, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The CW Network, said in a statement. “In the tradition of The CW’s commitment to high-quality programming that features diverse and inclusive storytelling and characters, we are rolling out a fall lineup that features an exciting new crop of series including the prequel to one of our most successful franchises, ‘The Winchesters,’ a wild-west origin story to another hit CW franchise, ‘Walker Independence,’ the action-packed original series ‘Professionals,’ the delightful legal drama ‘Family Law’ and our latest magical alternative series ‘Magic with the Stars’ as well as our expansion of The CW DC Universe ‘Gotham Knights’ this midseason. We will also be saying goodbye to an iconic CW series that shaped and defined popular culture, ‘Riverdale.’ All of these new series will also bolster The CW’s growing digital footprint by adding to the growing library of content available to fans on our free, ad-supported CW App.”

Here’s how the schedule rolls out:

Monday

8 p.m. ET/PT “All American”

9 p.m. ET/PT “All American” Homecoming”

Tuesday

8 p.m. ET/PT “The Winchesters”

9 p.m. ET/PT “Professionals”

Wednesday

8 p.m. ET/PT “DC’s Stargirl”

9 p.m. ET/PT “Kung Fu”

Thursday

8 p.m. ET/PT “Walker”

9 p.m. ET/PT “Walker Independence”

Friday

8 p.m. ET/PT “Penn & Teller Fool Us”

9 p.m. ET/PT “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” x2

Saturday

8 p.m. ET/PT “Magic with the Stars”

9 p.m. ET/PT “World’s Funniest Animals”

9:30 p.m. ET/PT “World’s Funniest Animals”

Sunday

8 p.m. ET/PT “Family Law”

9 p.m. ET/PT “Coroner”