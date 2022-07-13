‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Reclaims Most In-Demand New Show Title With Season Finale | Chart

The Paramount+ series pushes Disney+’s ”Obi Wan Kenobi“ to the No. 2 spot on this week’s list

Paramount+’s “ Star Trek: Strange New Worlds ” ended on a high note with its July 7 season finale garnering a 6% increase in demand, boosting the show up to No. 1 position on this week’s list of the most in-demand new shows, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

The “Star Trek” prequel had 35.3 times the average series demand in the U.S. for the week. Previously, “Strange New Worlds” enjoyed one week at the top of the list after its second episode in May. After a very successful first season, the second season of “Strange New Worlds” has already been confirmed, with co-showrunner Akiva Goldsman promising the next season will be “bigger and better.”

10 most in-demand new shows, U.S., July 2-8, 2022 (Parrot Analytics)

The jump in demand for “Strange New Worlds” pushed Disney+’s “Obi-Wan Kenobi” to second place for the first time in weeks. The “Star Wars” series had a successful run, but “Stranger Things” may have pulled some demand from it when the Netflix series dropped the second installment of its fourth season on July 1. As of this week, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” had 34.2 times the average series demand, almost the same as last week.

Another Disney+ series, “Ms. Marvel,” had a better week with 26.1 times the average series demand in the U.S. — a 6% increase from last week. The spike in demand came after the penultimate episode of the series debuted on July 6. Co-creator Sana Amanat revealed that the episode was the one she was “most nervous” about, as they took some risks with it.

Amazon Prime Video’s “The Terminal List” had a strong first week after it debuted on July 1. The series starring Chris Pratt and based on the novel of the same by Jack Carr had a 22% increase in demand, and climbed up the rankings to sixth place on the chart. As of this week, “The Terminal List” had 15.1 times the average series demand.

Another new series made its appearance in the rankings this week: AMC’s “Dark Winds” saw a 9% increase in demand ahead last week ahead of its finale streaming on AMC+ this past Sunday. From executive producers George R. R. Martin and Robert Redford, the psychological thriller series is based on the “Leaphorn & Chee” novel series by Tony Hillerman and has already been renewed for a second season. The show became the eighth most in-demand breakout show this week, with 16.1 times the average series demand.