From left, Ethan Peck as Spock, Anson Mount as Pike and Dan Jeannotte as Samuel Kirk in the "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 1 finale. (Marni Grossman/Paramount+)

‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Reclaims Most In-Demand New Show Title With Season Finale | Chart

by | July 13, 2022 @ 5:20 PM

The Paramount+ series pushes Disney+’s ”Obi Wan Kenobi“ to the No. 2 spot on this week’s list

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics, we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Paramount+’s “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” ended on a high note with its July 7 season finale garnering a 6% increase in demand, boosting the show up to No. 1 position on this week’s list of the most in-demand new shows, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

