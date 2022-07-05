"Reservation Dogs," "Only Murders in the Building" and "Pam & Tommy." (Hulu)

Hulu on the Rise? Demand for Platform’s Original Series Has Doubled in the Last 3 Years | Charts

by | July 5, 2022 @ 5:12 PM

The streaming service’s 10 most in-demand shows land in the outstanding category, which only 2.7% of shows reach, according to Parrot Analytics

Hulu has changed significantly over the years, especially since Disney acquired a majority stake in the 14-year-old streamer after its acquisition of Fox in 2019. But there’s no question that the domestic platform seems to be on the right track. Demand for Hulu’s original programming has doubled over the past three years, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

This increase in demand coincides with an influx of Hulu originals and some FX series moving exclusively to the service. To make Hulu a more attractive offering to subscribers — especially as other partners, such as NBCUniversal, pull back their own content from the platform to focus on growing their own services — highly in-demand originals are needed to create a new value perception around Hulu that may not have existed previously.

Become a member to read more.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Tatiana Maslany Explains Why ‘She-Hulk’ Is the ‘Antithesis’ of Typical MCU Stories
Minions The Rise of Gru

Family Box Office Is Back and 3 More Lessons From ‘Minions’ Sequel’s Record $125 Million Debut 
Ted Lasso

‘Ted Lasso’ Drives More Streaming Subscriptions Than Any Other Show, Survey Finds (Exclusive)

Here’s What’s Leaving Hulu in July 2022

Amazon Freevee Content Chiefs Say Rebranding IMDb TV Goes Beyond Highlighting That It’s Free

The 25 Best New Movies to Stream in July 2022

WrapPRO and Parrot Analytics Partner to Deliver Exclusive Data and Analysis to Subscribers

5 Ways TikTok Stars Are Reshaping the Creator Economy

FX’s ‘The Old Man’ Shakes Up List of Most In-Demand New Shows With Impressive Debut | Chart
CBS Ratings

Ratings: ‘The Price Is Right’ Comes on Down With a Primetime Wednesday Victory
Joey King in "The Princess" (20th Century)

Here’s What’s New to Hulu in July 2022