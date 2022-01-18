Paramount+ is staying in the “Star Trek” business for quite a bit longer. The streaming service announced Tuesday that it has already renewed “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” for a second season, months before the show’s series premiere. In addition, “Star Trek: Discovery” has been renewed for a fifth season ahead of Season 4.

Paramount+ also said “Strange New Worlds” will launch on Thursday, May 5, with new episodes released weekly on Thursdays.

Meanwhile, the second season of “Star Trek: Picard” will launch Thursday, March 3, with new episodes dropping weekly, also on Thursdays. The show’s third season is currently in production.

And as previously announced, “Star Trek: Discovery” Season 4 launches on Paramount+ Thursday, Feb. 10, with new episodes every week.

Paramount+ has also slated the return of the animated comedy “Star Trek: Lower Decks.” The series, which focuses on lower-ranking Starfleet officers aboard a rather unimportant exploratory ship, will return for a 10-episode Season 3 sometime in Summer 2022.

“Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” covers the adventures of the USS Enterprise under command of Captain Christopher Pike, about a decade before the events of the original series. It stars Anson Mount as Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.

Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers serve as co-showrunners. Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman and Jenny Lumet serve as executive producers alongside Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth and Aaron Baiers. It’s produced by CBS Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

“Strange New Worlds” will stream on Paramount+ in the U.S., Latin America and Australia. It will air on CTV Sci-Fi Channel and stream on Crave in Canada; further global release will be announced at a later date.

For those playing catch up, per the “Star Trek: Discovery” official description, in Season 4 “sees Captain Burnham and the crew of the U.S.S. Discovery facing a threat unlike any they’ve ever encountered. With Federation and non-Federation worlds alike feeling the impact, they must confront the unknown and work together to ensure a hopeful future for all.”

The fourth season stars Sonequa Martin-Green (Captain Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Saru), Anthony Rapp (Paul Stamets), Mary Wiseman (Sylvia Tilly), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), David Ajala (Cleveland “Book” Booker) and Blu del Barrio (Adira).

Produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment,” Discovery” is executive produced by Alex Kurtzman, Michelle Paradise, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Olatunde Osunsanmi, Frank Siracusa, John Weber, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers. Kurtzman and Paradise are co-showrunners.

“Discovery” streams on Paramount+ in the U.S, Australia, Latin America and Scandinavia, Pluto TV in Austria, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, and on Pluto TV Sci-Fi channel in the United Kingdom. It airs on CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada.

“Picard,” which continues from “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” stars Patrick Stewart, Alison Pill, Isa Briones, Evan Evagora, Michelle Hurd, Santiago Cabrera, Jeri Ryan, Orla Brady, John de Lancie, Annie Wersching and Brent Spiner. It’s produced by CBS Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Akiva Goldsman, Terry Matalas, Patrick Stewart, Heather Kadin, Aaron Baiers, Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, Doug Aarniokoski and Dylan Massin executive produce, with Goldsman and Matalas serving as co-showrunners.

It streams on Paramount+ in the U.S. and airs on CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada, and is available on Amazon Prime Video globally in more than 200 countries.