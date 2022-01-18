‘White Lotus’ Adds F. Murray Abraham, 3 Others for Season 2

F. Murray Abraham will play Michael Imperioli’s father in the second season of HBO Max’s “The White Lotus,” TheWrap confirmed on Tuesday.

Oscar-winner Abraham will play Bert Di Grasso, father of Dominic (Imperioli), who’s also traveling with his grandson Albie (Adam DiMarco of “The Order” and “The Magicians”) a recent college graduate.

Aubrey Plaza was previously announced as Harper Spiller, a woman vacationing with her husband and his friends.

Tom Hollander, recently seen in BBC limited series “The Night Manager” and “Us,” will play a Quentin, an English expat vacationing with his friends and his nephew, while “Five Feet Apart” star Haley Lu Richardson will play Portia, a young woman traveling with her boss.

Mike White is the creator, writer, director of the series and executive produces with David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

The debut season has received a number of nominations, including a Golden Globe nod for first-season regular Jennifer Coolidge, an Independent Spirit Award nod for Murray Bartlett, while White has been nominated by the WGA for Best Original Long Form.

