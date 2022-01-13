“The White Lotus” alum Murray Bartlett is joining the cast of Hulu’s upcoming limited series “Immigrant.”

Bartlett has joined the show (about Chippendales creator Somen “Steve” Banerjee) as a series regular, playing producer and choreographer Nick De Noia, described by the streamer as a “charming, fast-talking New Yorker who’s certain he’s God’s gift to entertainment. Just ask him. He is the person responsible for transforming Chippendales from a seedy male strip joint in West LA to the global juggernaut it would one day become. A man of many passions, Nick loves drinking, drugs, women, men – and most of all, show biz.”

“Immigrant,” which is the show’s working title, follows the story of Banerjee (Kumail Nanjiani), the Indian-American entrepreneur who started the famed troop. The show will “detail the insane, darkly comedic, crime-ridden story behind the unique male revue that became a cultural phenomenon,” per the network.

Robert Siegel is the show’s writer and executive produces alongside Nanjiani, Dylan Sellers, Jenni Konner, Ramin Bahrani, Emily V. Gordon and Rajiv Joseph. Joseph will also write the show with Mehar Sethi. Siegel and Konner are co-showrunners. Bahrani will serve as director. Jacqui Rivera is co-executive producer, Nora Silver is a producer and Annie Wyman is a co-producer. The show is from 20th Television.

On Wednesday, Bartlett was nominated by his acting peers for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for his work on “White Lotus.” He previously starred in another HBO series – “Looking.”