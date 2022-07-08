‘Game of Thrones’ Is Still HBO’s Most In-Demand Show – 3 Years After Ending | Charts

by | July 8, 2022 @ 4:49 PM

There’s good reason the premium network is planning several spin-offs of its popular fantasy series

With several “Game of Thrones” shows at different stages at HBO, including animated series and live-action entries, such as the Targaryen-based “House of the Dragon” debuting in August, and the recently announced Jon Snow-based spin-off in development with actor Kit Harrington set to reprise the role that made him famous, the question stands: Is “Game of Thrones” still in demand?

When examining the most in-demand original series on HBO Max over the last 30 days, “Game of Thrones” is still the most in-demand series on the platform by a large margin, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

