The “Game of Thrones” universe is expanding, with a new sequel series focusing on Jon Snow in the works at HBO. Kit Harington is set to reprise his role as the fan-favorite, brooding Night’s Watch soldier.

The Hollywood Reporter first reported the news.

The project is in early development, but if it goes forward it will pick up following the events of the infamous series finale, which divided and outraged viewers in droves when it premiered in May 2019. The eighth and final season revealed the true nature of Snow’s origins as Aegon Targaryen, secret son of the previous dynasty’s crown prince and a potential successor to the Iron Throne.

Of course, up until that point Daenerys Targaryen’s (Emilia Clarke), Jon Snow’s lover and, as it turns out, his aunt, was the primary family contender to the throne. But after she went insane and massacred thousands of people, Snow killed her and was subsequently sentenced to rejoin the Night’s Watch — after which, he just up and rejoined the Wildlings North of the Wall. In the end, the kingdom went to Jon Snow’s younger (adoptive) brother Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright).

Representatives for HBO and for Kit Harington didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap.

More to come…