Kristin Brown, Jennifer Driscoll, Larry Laque and Doug Seybert Become Latest Warner Bros Discovery Exits

Kristin Brown, Jennifer Driscoll, Larry Laque and Doug Seybert are also out have joined the growing list of executives leaving Warner Bros Discovery as part of the company’s post-merger streamlining, TheWrap has learned.

Their ouster comes less than 2 hours after it was made public that executive vice president Corie Henson and Food Network executive Todd Weiser have left.

Brown was a senior vice president of communications at Investigation Discovery and Travel Channel. Driscoll was a senior vice president of communications at the company, and first joined Discovery in 2015. Laque joined Discovery in 2003 and at the time of his exit was co-chief information officer and executive vice president in facilities and real estate. And Seybert, senior vice president of marketing, joined Discovery in 2009.

WarnerMedia and Discovery completed a $43 billion merger in April; The closure announcement followed several executive exits at WarnerMedia, including WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, studios and networks group CEO and chair Ann Sarnoff and HBO max chief Andy Forssell. The overhaul also saw the exit of Brett Weitz as general manager of TNT, TBS and TruTV last month, in addition to the departure of HBO Max general manager Brad Wilson.