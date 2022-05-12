We've Got Hollywood Covered
|

HBO Max GM Brad Wilson Exiting Following Warner Discovery Merger

He’s the latest Warner Bros Discovery executive whose departure was announced this week

and | May 12, 2022 @ 3:53 PM

Brad Wilson, HBO Max’s U.S. general manager and executive vice president of global growth, is exiting amid a rocky shakeup following the WarnerMedia/Discovery merger, TheWrap has learned.

Wilson won’t be exiting the company immediately and will stick around to assist with the transition, according to individuals with knowledge of the matter.

Wilson’s departure is only one of several at the company’s upper echelons in the last several days. Johanna Fuentes, Warner Bros. Communications Chief since 2020, and Tom Ascheim, President of Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classic, both left the company yesterday. As did Brett Weitz, General Manager of TNT, TBS and TruTV.

Did Zack Snyder Stans Rig the Oscar ‘Fan Favorite’ Vote With Online Bots? (Exclusive)
Also Read:
Did Zack Snyder Stans Rig the Oscar ‘Fan Favorite’ Vote With Online Bots? (Exclusive)

Variety first reported Wilson’s departure.

LIKE US