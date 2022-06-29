yellowstone-kevin-costner

Paramount Network

Why Westerns Are the Newest Land of Opportunity on TV | Charts

by | June 29, 2022 @ 3:53 PM

A large uptick in demand for the genre is placing new focus on shows like ”Yellowstone“ and even classics like ”Bonanza“ and ”Little House on the Prairie“

Western series like Paramount Network’s “Yellowstone” (and its growing stable of spin-offs and prequels) are popping up all over different television networks and over-the-top (OTT) services — and the increased demand for the genre is even extending to decades-old classics like “Bonanza.”

There has been a noticeable uptick in demand for Western dramas on linear television (cable and broadcast) as well as OTT platforms between September 2021 and June 2022, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

