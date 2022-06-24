From left, "Ted Lasso," "Pachinko," and "WeCrashed. (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+ Boasts a Higher Hit Rate Than Netflix Despite Fewer Shows | Charts

June 24, 2022

The highly curated quality of Apple’s streaming service has it producing more or equal success than its more established competitors

While no one outside of Apple’s teams know exactly how many subscribers Apple TV+ has, there’s proof of sustainable and growing demand for the platform’s original programming across a wide breadth of genres. And when one looks at the ratio of success for programming, Apple is outperforming many of its more established competitors.

While Apple TV+ has a fraction of the content available on Netflix, it has a stronger hit rate on average, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

