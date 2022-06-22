Paramount+'s catalog competes well with streaming competitors. (Getty Images)

How Paramount+ Became a Contender in the Streaming Wars | Charts

by | June 22, 2022 @ 6:00 AM

Demand for the service’s programming has made it one to watch — just a year after it replaced CBS All Access

One of the names that keeps coming up as a potentially surprising true contender in the streaming wars is Paramount+. About a year ago, the streaming service replaced the long-running CBS All Access as a questionable entrant in the race. But in a short time, Paramount+ has bounced to the top of some Wall Street analysts’ lists as one of the most intriguing platforms to follow.

The total four-quadrant streaming offering — meaning having content that appeals to men and women, over and under the age of 25 — is on par with what’s available on strong competitor platforms including HBO Max, Hulu and Netflix. 

Become a member to read more.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Stanley Cup Finals Game 3 Skates to Monday Ratings Win
abigail disney bob chapek disney

Abigail Disney Poised to Mount Shareholder Battle Over Disney CEO Bob Chapek’s $32.5 Million Salary (Exclusive)

‘Chaos’ Remains for Disney Imagineers Despite Delay of Required Florida Move
lightyear

Why ‘Lightyear’ Failed to Lift Off: 6 Lessons From Pixar’s Meh $51 Million Opening

Mel B to Judge Season 2 of Paramount+ Singing Competition ‘Queen of the Universe’
yellowstone-kevin-costner-kelly-reilly

‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Renamed ‘1923’ to Include End of World War I and Start of Prohibition

Can Twitch Still Rule the Livestream App Market as Growth Slows? | Chart

‘Late Show With Stephen Colbert’ Staffers Including Robert Smigel Arrested at U.S. Capitol
NBA Finals Game 6 Ratings

Ratings: NBA Finals Game 6 Scores Top Spot Thursday Night
Everything Everywhere All At Once

How ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ Hit the Indie Box Office Jackpot

Ratings: Stanley Cup Finals Game 1 Scores Top Spot During Primetime Thursday