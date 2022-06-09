"Pacific Rim: The Black" (Netflix)

Netflix’s ‘Pacific Rim: The Black’ Shows How Anime Spinoffs Can Bolster Franchises | Charts

by | June 9, 2022 @ 2:14 PM

Demand for the animated series based on the popular science-fiction movies is actually highest outside the U.S.

Netflix’s “Pacific Rim: The Black” is a great example of how Western companies can use anime to help expand the reach of their biggest franchises. 

Over the last 30 days, some of Netflix’s most in-demand original anime series are continuations and spinoffs of incredibly in-demand live-action originals. “Pacific Rim: The Black,” a spinoff of the sci-fi movie franchise, was the second most in-demand original Netflix anime series on the platform, second only to the megahit “Arcane,” according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement. 

