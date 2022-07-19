About 3.1 million people tuned in to see week two of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s journey to find love

However, the episode was edged out for the title of most-viewed by a rerun of CBS’ “The Neighborhood,” which drew an impressive 3.2 million eyeballs (and a 0.3 demo rating).

ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stole viewers’ hearts again Monday night, easily securing a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic — the highest across all of primetime. About 3.1 million people tuned in for week two of Season 19, where six more men lost their chance at finding love.

Overall, CBS managed to average the most viewers across all of primetime with its slate of encores, which also (of course) included a few procedurals.

Here’s how primetime shook out among the major networks on Monday:

ABC was first in ratings with an average 0.6 rating in the key demo, but CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 3.1 million, according to official live plus same day Nielsen data.

CBS, NBC and Fox all tied for second in ratings with an average 0.3 in the demo. ABC was second in total viewers with an average of 2.6 million. NBC was third in total viewers with an average of 2.4 million, and Fox was fourth with an average of 1.9 million.

On ABC, “The Bachelorette” kicked things off with a 0.7 demo rating and 3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 10, “Claim to Fame” secured a 0.4 demo rating and 1.9 million total viewers.

CBS aired a slate of reruns, beginning with “The Neighborhood,” which drew a 0.3 demo rating and 3.2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” scored a 0.3 demo rating and 2.9 million total viewers. “NCIS” stayed strong with a 0.3 demo rating and 3.3 million total viewers at 9, while “NCIS: Hawai’i” finished the night with a 0.3 demo rating and 3 million total viewers at 10.

For NBC, “American Ninja Warrior” scored a 0.4 demo rating and 2.7 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 10, a re-airing of “Weakest Link” slipped to a 0.3 demo rating and 1.9 million total viewers.

Fox started the night with “Don’t Forget the Lyrics,” which raked in a 0.3 demo rating and 2 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Beat Shazam” tapped in at a 0.3 in the demo, as well as 1.9 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.1 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 339,000. “Roswell, New Mexico” got a 0.1 demo rating and 430,000 total viewers at 8 p.m., and “In the Dark” had a 0.1 demo rating and 247,000 total viewers at 9.

Neither Fox nor The CW air primetime programming in the 10 p.m. hour.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision finished first with a 0.4 average demo rating and 1.2 million total average viewers. “Mexicana y El Guero” drew a 0.3 rating and 952,000 total viewers at 8, followed by “La Herencia: Un Legado de Amor” (0.5, 1.4 million) at 9 p.m. and “Mujer de Nadie” (0.4, 1.2 million) at 10 p.m.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.3 average key demo rating and 1.1 million total average viewers. “Casa de Famosos” led the way from 7 p.m.-9 p.m. with a 0.4 demo rating and 1.4 million viewers. “Amor Valiente” followed from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. with a 0.2 rating and 959,000 total viewers. “Infiel: Historia de un Engaño” ended the night with a 0.3 demo rating and 940,000 total viewers at 10.