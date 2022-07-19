Nate and Gabby on "The Bachelorette." (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Snags Highest Primetime Monday Rating

by | July 19, 2022 @ 5:10 PM

About 3.1 million people tuned in to see week two of Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s journey to find love

ABC’s “The Bachelorette” stole viewers’ hearts again Monday night, easily securing a 0.7 rating in the key 18-49 demographic — the highest across all of primetime. About 3.1 million people tuned in for week two of Season 19, where six more men lost their chance at finding love. 

However, the episode was edged out for the title of most-viewed by a rerun of CBS’ “The Neighborhood,” which drew an impressive 3.2 million eyeballs (and a 0.3 demo rating).

Become a member to read more.

Katie Campione

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

Disney+ Star Wars Mandalorian Obi-Wan Boba Fett viewership

Which Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series Is the Most Popular? | Charts

Critics Choice Awards to Return to the CW in January 2023

Hollywood CEO Mid-Year Report Card: Winners, Losers and Colossal Paychecks

Netflix’s Subscriber Exodus Has Hollywood on Edge Ahead of Earnings
Edwin Hodge

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Adds ‘Good Sam’ Star Edwin Hodge for Season 4

Why High Demand for ‘The Black Phone’ Bodes Very Well for ‘Nope’ | Charts
Jasmine Davis on "Big Brother"

Thursday’s ‘Big Brother’ Elimination Delayed Due to Jan. 6 Hearing

‘WWE: Smackdown’ Wins Primetime Friday Ratings Battle
From Jordan Peele

Jordan Peele at the Box Office: What ‘Get Out’ and ‘Us’ Say About ‘Nope’
Netflix The Gray Man

What Netflix’s $200 Million Bet on ‘The Gray Man’ Says About the Streamer’s Film Franchise Future
Quinta Brunson in "Abbott Elementary"

‘Abbott Elementary’ Creator Quinta Brunson and ABC Hit With Copyright Lawsuit