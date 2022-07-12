Meanwhile, CBS netted the most total viewers for the night

But even two leading ladies wasn’t enough for ABC to draw more viewers than CBS. Despite CBS’ lineup of reruns, it was the most-watched network of the night with an average of 3.1 million total viewers to ABC’s 2.6 million.

Not one, but two women embarked on their journeys to find love Monday during the Season 19 premiere of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” The long-running reality series was the top-rated program during primetime with a 0.7 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic.

“The Neighborhood” was the most-watched program, drawing an audience of 3.5 million total viewers (compared to “The Bachelorette,” which scored 3 million).

Following “The Bachelorette,” ABC debuted its new competition reality series hosted by Kevin and Frankie Jonas, “Claim to Fame.” The show, which sees celebrities’ relatives compete for a cash prize, managed a decent 0.4 demo rating and 2 million total viewers.

Here’s how the night shook out among the major broadcast networks:

ABC was first in ratings with an average 0.6 rating in the key demo, according to official live plus same day Nielsen data. Meanwhile, CBS was first in total viewers with an average of 3.1 million.

NBC and Fox tied for second in ratings with a 0.3 in the demo. ABC was second in total viewers with an average of 2.6 million.

The Season 19 premiere of “The Bachelorette” kicked things off on ABC with a 0.7 demo rating and 3 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 10, “Claim to Fame” took home a 0.4 demo rating and 2 million total viewers.

NBC was third in total viewers with an average of 2.5 million. “American Ninja Warrior” fought its way to a 0.4 demo rating and 2.7 million total viewers at 8 p.m. A repeat of “Weakest Link” received a 0.3 demo rating and 1.9 million total viewers at 10.

CBS was fourth in ratings with an average 0.2 in the demo, while Fox was fourth in total viewers with an average of 1.6 million.

CBS’ night of reruns started with “The Neighborhood,” which earned a 0.3 demo rating and 3.5 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 8:30, “Bob Hearts Abishola” secured a 0.2 demo rating and 3 million total viewers. “NCIS” drew a 0.2 demo rating and 3.1 million total viewers at 9, while “NCIS: Hawai’i” managed a 0.2 demo rating and 2.9 million total viewers at 10.

Fox also opted for reairings on Monday. “Don’t Forget the Lyrics” collected a 0.3 demo rating and 1.6 million total viewers at 8 p.m. At 9, “Beat Shazam” scored a 0.3 demo rating and 1.5 million total viewers.

The CW was fifth in ratings with an average 0.0 in the demo and in total viewers with an average of 365,000. “Roswell: New Mexico” got a 0.1 demo rating and 442,000 total viewers at 8 p.m., while “In the Dark” had a 0.0 demo rating and 288,000 total viewers at 9.

Neither Fox nor The CW air primetime programming at 10.

Among the Spanish-language networks, Univision finished first with a 0.4 average demo rating and 1.3 million total average viewers. “Mexicana y El Guero” started primetime off at 8 with a 0.3 rating and 1.1 million total viewers, followed by the premiere of “La Herencia: Un Legado de Amor” scoring a 0.4 demo rating and 1.5 million viewers at 9. At 10 p.m., “Mujer de Nadie” closed out primetime with a 0.4 demo rating and 1.2 million total viewers.

Telemundo was second in ratings with a 0.3 average demo rating and 1.2 million total average viewers. “Casa de Famosos,” which began airing at 7 p.m., earned a 0.3. and 1.3 million total viewers. “Infiel: Historia de un Engaño” took home a 0.2 key demo rating and 922,000 total viewers at 10.