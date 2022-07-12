Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia’s two-shot at love on "The Bachelorette” season 19 premiere. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

ABC’s ‘The Bachelorette’ Season Premiere Secures Monday’s Primetime Ratings Rose

by | July 12, 2022 @ 4:39 PM

Meanwhile, CBS netted the most total viewers for the night

Not one, but two women embarked on their journeys to find love Monday during the Season 19 premiere of ABC’s “The Bachelorette.” The long-running reality series was the top-rated program during primetime with a 0.7 in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic.

But even two leading ladies wasn’t enough for ABC to draw more viewers than CBS. Despite CBS’ lineup of reruns, it was the most-watched network of the night with an average of 3.1 million total viewers to ABC’s 2.6 million.

Katie Campione

