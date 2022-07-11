Fox WWE Smackdown Ratings

Fox's "WWE: Smackdown" won the Friday night ratings crown. (Steve Haag / Gallo Images)

‘WWE Smackdown’ Takes the Friday Primetime Ratings Title

by | July 11, 2022 @ 3:43 PM

Fox wins the key demo thanks to the wrestling franchise, but CBS claims the most overall viewers

Live sports entertainment continues to be broadcast’s best asset in the fight for viewership as “WWE: Smackdown” took the title in the battle for Friday’s primetime ratings crown. The Fox broadcast jumped from the top rope to deliver the night’s best rating in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic with a 0.5 and 2.1 million total viewers overall.

But while Fox may have claimed the night’s best demo rating, it was once again CBS that earned the most overall viewers thanks to reruns of “S.W.A.T.,” “Magnum P.I.” and “Blue Bloods.” The block of reliable procedurals landed The Eye 2.6 million total average viewers from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Become a member to read more.

Brandon Katz

Brandon Katz is TheWrap's Senior TV Reporter. He has served as a reporter, commentator and contributor at several publications, including Morning Brew, Observer, and Forbes. He has a BA in Electronic Journalism from GMU. Follow him on Twitter: @Great_Katzby

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

AdGreetz CEO Eric Frankel Wants to Help Brands Break From Outdated One-Size-Fits-All Ads

Fall TV Premiere Dates: Here’s When All the Broadcast TV Shows Return
thor-love-and-thunder-natalie-portman-chris-hemsworth-marvel

Are Marvel’s Slipping Movie Audience Scores Affecting Their Box Office Bottom Line?
Metaverse Goldrush Featured Image

How to Lose a Billion Dollars in the Metaverse and Other Mysteries of Web3
Metaverse Goldrush Featured Image

TheWrap Debuts ‘The Metaverse Unwrapped,’ a Series on Web3 and Hollywood
Elon Musk Spikes Twitter Deal Sun Valley Questions

Latest From Sun Valley: Elon Musk Sidesteps Questions About Twitter Deal

‘Game of Thrones’ Is Still HBO’s Most In-Demand Show – 3 Years After Ending | Charts
Elon Musk Sun Valley Conference

Latest From Sun Valley: Elon Musk’s Twitter Drama and Mixed Signals About Live Events’ Comeback

That #Gentleminions Meme Helped Double the Gen Z Audience for ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’
NFL Super Bowl Pepsi Anheuser-Busch

Exclusive Super Bowl Sponsorships Are Dead – So What’s Next for Live Sports Advertising?
David Zaslav Sun Valley Media Conference

Latest From Sun Valley: Media Moguls Talk Shifting Streaming Priorities, Frugality in Uncertain Times