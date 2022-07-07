the bear

FX

FX’s ‘The Bear’ Heats Up Most In-Demand New Shows List With Impressive Debut | Chart

by | July 7, 2022 @ 10:15 AM

The restaurant drama, which streams on Hulu, saw a 114% increase in demand this week, according to Parrot Analytics

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

FX’s “The Bear” climbed its way onto the top breakout shows rankings with a 114% increase in demand just days after its June 23 debut on Hulu, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

