"The Old Man" stars Jeff Bridges as Dan Chase (FX)

FX’s ‘The Old Man’ Shakes Up List of Most In-Demand New Shows With Impressive Debut | Chart

by | June 30, 2022 @ 4:24 PM

The spy thriller starring Jeff Bridges entered this week’s ranking at No. 3

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

FX’s “The Old Man” debuted at No. 3 on this week’s list of the most in-demand new shows after an impressive 180% increase in demand for the spy thriller, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Become a member to read more.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

[ YOU MAY ALSO LIKE ]

CBS Ratings

Ratings: ‘The Price Is Right’ Comes on Down With a Primetime Wednesday Victory
Minions: The Rise of Gru

Why ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ Can Succeed at the Box Office Where ‘Lightyear’ Failed
bob chapek disney contract

Disney Finally Renews CEO Bob Chapek’s Contract, But the Damage Is Already Done | Analysis
yellowstone-kevin-costner

Why Westerns Are the Newest Land of Opportunity on TV | Charts

‘America’s Got Talent’ Lands Another Primetime Tuesday Ratings Win
Netflix Disney+ AVOD Roku Amazon Google

As Streamers Pivot to Advertising, the Big Winners Will Be the Devices You Use to Watch
elvis top gun maverick

Box Office Hits Rare Milestone as 4 Films Top $20 Million in Non-Holiday Weekend

‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Scores Monday Primetime Ratings Win
caa icm

Inside CAA’s $750 Million ICM Acquisition: What the Supersize Hollywood Agency Gains (and What ICM Loses)

YouTube Commands Two Thirds of the Video Ad Market – for Now | Charts
FX Renews The Old Man Season 2

‘The Old Man’ Renewed for Season 2 at FX