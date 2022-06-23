"First Kill" stars Imani Lewis and Sarah Catherine Hook. (Netflix)

Netflix’s ‘First Kill’ Stakes Its Claim on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

by | June 23, 2022 @ 8:45 AM

Disney+ ”Star Wars“ series ”Obi-Wan Kenobi“ holds on to No. 1 ranking

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top new shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Netflix’s “First Kill” entered the most in-demand new shows rankings this week after seeing a 90% increase in demand following its release on June 10, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

