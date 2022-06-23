Netflix’s ‘First Kill’ Stakes Its Claim on Most In-Demand New Shows List | Chart

Disney+ ”Star Wars“ series ”Obi-Wan Kenobi“ holds on to No. 1 ranking

Netflix’s “ First Kill ” entered the most in-demand new shows rankings this week after seeing a 90% increase in demand following its release on June 10, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other engagement.

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top new shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

The supernatural vampire drama, which explores the relationship between a lesbian teen couple, made its way to sixth place on the chart with 18.5 times the average series demand in the U.S. this week.

Leading the top new shows rankings once again, Disney+’s newest “Star Wars” series “Obi-Wan Kenobi” retains its position with 39.2 times the average series demand — almost the same as last week.

“Obi-Wan” was followed by Paramount+’s “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” in second place, with 31.4 times the average series demand for the week. The “Star Trek” prequel saw a minor decline in demand this week, though considering that there are two more episodes yet to be released, we expect to see an increase in demand as the show heads towards its finale on June 30.

Disney+’s “Ms. Marvel,” which made its debut on the chart last week, saw a further 17% increase in demand shortly after its second episode aired on June 15. The series landed at No. 5 this week, up from its position in ninth place last week and had 20.1 times more demand than the average show in the U.S. during this period.

10 most in-demand new shows, U.S. (Parrot Analytics)

Starz’s “Gaslit,” a critically acclaimed miniseries starring Julia Roberts, concluded on June 12 following a good run in the rankings. The show recorded 18.5 times the average series demand in the days following the finale, a 2% increase from last week.

Hulu’s “Under the Banner of Heaven” slid to eighth place this week after a 16% decline in demand was observed following its conclusion on June 2. This week, the show garnered 18 times the average series demand.

Rounding out the rankings at No. 10 is HBO’s “The Time Traveler’s Wife,” an adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s 2003 novel of the same name and starring “Game of Thrones” actress Rose Leslie in the titular role opposite “Divergent” start Theo James, after its penultimate episode dropped on June 12, earning 16.2 times the average series demand for the week.