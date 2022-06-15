Iman Vellani on "Ms. Marvel." (Disney+)

‘Ms. Marvel’ Blasts Onto List of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart

by | June 15, 2022 @ 12:45 PM

Also from Disney+, ”Obi-Wan Kenobi“ held the No. 1 spot for a second week

In this weekly data series powered by Parrot Analytics we look at the top breakout shows of the past week. Breakout shows are the most in-demand series that have premiered in the past 100 days.

Disney+’s latest Marvel series “Ms. Marvel” debuted on the top 10 most in-demand new shows rankings this week after premiering on June 8, according to Parrot Analytics‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200+ countries. Parrot Analytics' partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention. For more information, see www.parrotanalytics.com.

