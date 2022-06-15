‘Ms. Marvel’ Blasts Onto List of Most In-Demand New Shows | Chart

Also from Disney+, ”Obi-Wan Kenobi“ held the No. 1 spot for a second week

Disney+’s latest Marvel series “ Ms. Marvel ” debuted on the top 10 most in-demand new shows rankings this week after premiering on June 8, according to Parrot Analytics ‘ data, which takes into account consumer research, streaming, downloads and social media, among other consumer engagement.

“Ms. Marvel” — the MCU franchise’s first teen-focused series and its first with a Muslim main character — follows Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Pakistani-American high schooler from New Jersey who gains superpowers like the heroes she looks up to. The series has had a promising start already, quelling talks of audience superhero fatigue with a 52% increase in demand just four days after its first episode debuted. “Ms. Marvel” became the ninth most in-demand new show for the week in the U.S., with 17.2 times the average series demand.

Also from Disney+, “Obi-Wan Kenobi” maintained its position at the top of the rankings, keeping a decent lead over its rivals. Demand for the “Star Wars” show increased by a further 2%, making it 40 times more in demand than the average series in the U.S.

Disney+ can’t have it all as demand for “Moon Knight” dropped by 8% this week, placing it fourth in the rankings with 25.6 times the average series demand.

Meanwhile, HBO Max’s “Our Flag Means Death” remains in the No. 2 spot in the rankings, holding its own among all the new shows that have been released over the last two months. The series has seen an almost negligible decline in demand. This week, the pirate comedy had 33.3 times the average series demand in the U.S.

10 most in-demand new shows, June 4-10, 2022, U.S.

Hulu’s true crime miniseries “Under the Banner of Heaven” moved up to sixth place this week, and had a further 11% increase in demand. As mentioned last week, demand for the show saw a spike right after the season finale debuted on June 2, and this increase carried through to this week as well.

Starz’s “Gaslit,” a modern take on the 1970s Watergate scandal, also seems to be heading to its conclusion on a high note. The show had a 5% increase in demand after its penultimate episode dropped on June 5. The critically acclaimed series took seventh place on the chart this week, with 18 times the average series demand.